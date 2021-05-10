Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) CFO Sells $525,500.00 in Stock

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) CFO Jeffrey P. Wood sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $525,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 442,369 shares in the company, valued at $4,649,298.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE BSM traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.76. The stock had a trading volume of 271,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,976. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.30. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $10.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 16.85%. As a group, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is 60.34%.

Several research firms recently commented on BSM. Raymond James raised their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $9.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSM. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 10.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 263,275 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,644,000 after buying an additional 25,159 shares in the last quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 254.7% during the fourth quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 314,409 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,437,000 after buying an additional 225,776 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

