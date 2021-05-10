BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) CEO Sells $27,421,004.52 in Stock

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total value of $27,421,004.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $873.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $451.35 and a 12 month high of $877.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $788.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $722.53. The stock has a market cap of $133.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays raised their price target on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $858.23.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,846,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,424,066,000 after buying an additional 147,821 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,451 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 1,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

