BLOC.MONEY (BLOC) Price Hits $0.0272 on Top Exchanges

BLOC.MONEY (CURRENCY:BLOC) traded 63.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. One BLOC.MONEY coin can now be purchased for about $0.0272 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges. BLOC.MONEY has a total market capitalization of $506,893.78 and approximately $4,650.00 worth of BLOC.MONEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BLOC.MONEY has traded 95.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

BLOC.MONEY Coin Profile

BLOC is a coin. Its launch date was April 8th, 2019. BLOC.MONEY’s total supply is 18,647,563 coins. BLOC.MONEY’s official Twitter account is @bloc_money. The official website for BLOC.MONEY is bloc.money.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockcloud is a blockchain based TCP/IP Architecture, and it aims to enable the peer to peer communication as we know it today. The scope of the project is to provide technology infrastructure alternatives to the current solutions, and while many of the current projects try to innovate by proposing new consensus models or new architectures, Blockcloud takes the innovation a few layers down the technology stack to enable peer-to-peer computing. Thus, the team was able to create a new break-through in network architecture called the SCB (Service-Centric Blockchain) which is essentially becoming the new TCP/IP of the blockchain era. Along with the Proof of Service mechanism, the Truthful Continuous Double Auction protocol, the CoDAG architecture and the development of an AI-driven dynamic service marketplace, Blockcloud is developing an entire service centered ecosystem for the internet of tomorrow. “

Buying and Selling BLOC.MONEY

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOC.MONEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOC.MONEY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLOC.MONEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

