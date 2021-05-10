Blocery 1-Day Volume Tops $2.77 Million (BLY)

Blocery (CURRENCY:BLY) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 10th. Blocery has a market cap of $6.58 million and $2.77 million worth of Blocery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blocery coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000219 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Blocery has traded down 16.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.72 or 0.00082822 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00018797 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.73 or 0.00064726 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.21 or 0.00105455 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $430.69 or 0.00780213 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00052555 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,893.52 or 0.08864870 BTC.

Blocery Coin Profile

BLY is a coin. Blocery’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,534,937 coins. Blocery’s official website is blocery.io. Blocery’s official message board is medium.com/@blocery. Blocery’s official Twitter account is @blocery.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blocery records immutable and trusted data onto the blockchain such as the production, distribution, and sales history of agricultural products. blockchain provides transactions that establish trust and transparency while streamlining the current process. Consumers can purchase safe agricultural products at lower prices through pre-purchase at earlier stages, and producers can ensure stable demand and revenue through strong contract implementation. Blocery is designed to provide a more efficient way of working across the food supply chain and benefits all participants with a safer, smarter, and more sustainable food supply chain ecosystem. “

Blocery Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocery directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocery should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blocery using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

