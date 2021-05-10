bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($3.27) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) – Analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of bluebird bio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($3.27) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($3.29). William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for bluebird bio’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($3.17) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.90) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($12.40) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($2.60) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($2.46) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($2.37) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.31) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($9.75) EPS.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BLUE. Bank of America downgraded bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wedbush downgraded bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on bluebird bio from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on bluebird bio from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on bluebird bio from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. bluebird bio has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.56.

Shares of BLUE opened at $30.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.89. bluebird bio has a 52-week low of $24.24 and a 52-week high of $72.50.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.02) by ($0.05). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 256.84% and a negative return on equity of 45.78%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in bluebird bio by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in bluebird bio in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of bluebird bio by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

In other bluebird bio news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $55,352.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,581 shares in the company, valued at $982,367.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 2,900 shares of company stock valued at $103,715 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.