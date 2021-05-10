BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Sets New 1-Year High Following Insider Buying Activity

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $68.43 and last traded at $65.58, with a volume of 744 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.81.

Specifically, Director Carol B. Yancey purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.88 per share, for a total transaction of $55,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,880. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BXC has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of BlueLinx from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark started coverage on shares of BlueLinx in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

The company has a market cap of $623.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.43.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $6.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $4.19. BlueLinx had a negative return on equity of 583.03% and a net margin of 1.79%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BXC. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in BlueLinx during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 914.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,672 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the 4th quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the 1st quarter worth $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

BlueLinx Company Profile (NYSE:BXC)

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support and walls in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding and trim, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

