Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.650-0.700 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock opened at $9.34 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.83. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.83. The company has a market cap of $256.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 206.28, a current ratio of 206.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.90.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.13. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 8.77%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. This is an increase from Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s payout ratio is presently 79.27%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In related news, CIO Ryan S. Macdonald sold 4,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $51,237.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 65,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,236. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CIO Ryan S. Macdonald sold 19,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $213,994.30. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 65,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,095.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,989 shares of company stock worth $129,098 and sold 24,574 shares worth $285,244. 23.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

