BMO Capital Markets Increases The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target to $300.00

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price target increased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $278.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.45% from the company’s previous close.

SHW has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. TheStreet upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $246.67 to $253.33 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.83.

SHW stock opened at $287.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $76.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The Sherwin-Williams has a fifty-two week low of $176.06 and a fifty-two week high of $287.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $269.04 and a 200-day moving average of $245.99.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams will post 24.3 EPS for the current year.

The Sherwin-Williams declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 1,930 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,351,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,743,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 1,726 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.87, for a total value of $1,228,687.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,466 shares of company stock worth $25,811,540 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $581,188,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 199.7% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 570,078 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $140,241,000 after acquiring an additional 379,864 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,119,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,516,118,000 after acquiring an additional 197,789 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 698,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $513,561,000 after acquiring an additional 132,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,261,162 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $926,862,000 after acquiring an additional 128,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

