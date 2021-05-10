BMO Capital Markets Raises Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Price Target to C$17.00

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC upped their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$16.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TD Securities upped their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$17.75 in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$16.06.

Shares of CRR.UN stock opened at C$16.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.75. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$11.44 and a twelve month high of C$16.88. The company has a market cap of C$2.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.84.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.0742 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 208.44%.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

