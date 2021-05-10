BMO Capital Markets Raises Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target to C$17.00

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on POU. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Paramount Resources in a research note on Thursday. CIBC lifted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$11.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Paramount Resources to C$14.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cormark raised their price target on Paramount Resources from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$4.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$10.42.

TSE POU opened at C$13.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.77 billion and a PE ratio of -78.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$10.58 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.26. Paramount Resources has a twelve month low of C$1.43 and a twelve month high of C$13.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.41.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.30. The business had revenue of C$202.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$196.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paramount Resources will post 1.5300001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Joerg Wittenberg sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.75, for a total transaction of C$344,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$129,000. Also, Director Dirk Jungé sold 6,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.62, for a total transaction of C$72,100.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$197,191.40.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

