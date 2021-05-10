Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) PT Raised to C$1.20

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$1.15 to C$1.20 in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BBD.B. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B to C$1.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Vertical Research upped their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.60 to C$0.70 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.57 to C$0.73 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.65 to C$0.80 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$0.60 to C$1.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$0.92.

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock opened at C$0.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.61. The company has a market cap of C$2.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.07. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 12-month low of C$0.26 and a 12-month high of C$1.05.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

