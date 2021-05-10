Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Given New $2,740.00 Price Target at Barclays

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price target upped by Barclays from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,640.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Booking in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $2,574.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Booking in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $2,630.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Booking from $2,480.00 to $2,700.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Booking presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2,416.38.

Booking stock opened at $2,327.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,385.14 and its 200 day moving average is $2,167.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market cap of $95.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. Booking has a one year low of $1,303.25 and a one year high of $2,516.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. Equities analysts anticipate that Booking will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,280,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Booking by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,718,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of Booking by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 2,327.4% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 2,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,099,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

