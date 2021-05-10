Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $84.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. operates as a lifestyle retail chain devoted to western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories. The company’s products include boots, denim, western shirts, cowboy hats, belts and belt buckles, and western-style jewellery and accessories; and rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denims, and shirts, as well as safety-toe boots, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing. It sells its products through bootbarn.com, an e-commerce Website. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BOOT. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Boot Barn from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Boot Barn from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.92.

Shares of NYSE BOOT traded down $3.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.32. The company had a trading volume of 393,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.36. Boot Barn has a one year low of $17.49 and a one year high of $75.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.98, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.12.

In other Boot Barn news, insider John Hazen sold 11,254 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total value of $726,895.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,254 shares in the company, valued at $726,895.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 61,996 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $3,751,997.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,292,078.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Boot Barn in the first quarter worth $63,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

