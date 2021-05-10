Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) Rating Increased to Buy at Danske

Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Danske from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boozt AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of Boozt AB (publ) stock opened at $23.70 on Monday. Boozt AB has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $26.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.01.

Boozt AB (publ) Company Profile

Boozt AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, sells fashion, apparel, shoes, , accessories, and beauty products online. It operates through three segments: Boozt.com, Booztlet.com, and Other. The company operates Boozt.com, a multi-brand webstore with approximately 1000 brand partners for women, men, kids, sports and athleisure, beauty, and home products.

