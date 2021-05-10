Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) – Analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Boralex in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.04. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Boralex’s FY2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BLX. National Bank Financial raised Boralex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Boralex from C$55.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC dropped their price target on Boralex from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Boralex to C$52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Boralex from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$51.00.

TSE BLX opened at C$36.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 65.62. Boralex has a 1 year low of C$26.75 and a 1 year high of C$56.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$40.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$43.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 388.90, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$193.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$194.00 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

In other news, Director Yves Rheault sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.50, for a total value of C$29,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$36,105.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

