BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for BorgWarner in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for BorgWarner’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.25.

BWA opened at $53.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. BorgWarner has a 12 month low of $25.17 and a 12 month high of $53.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.66. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.46%.

In other news, VP Volker Weng sold 3,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $151,681.14. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 59,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.