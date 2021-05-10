Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Upgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell to Buy

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $170.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $180.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BFAM. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.86.

Shares of NYSE:BFAM opened at $136.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.29 and a 200-day moving average of $164.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.57, a P/E/G ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a twelve month low of $97.23 and a twelve month high of $182.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.79. The company had revenue of $377.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.48 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 10.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $66,722.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,544,426.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $321,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,069,186.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,696 shares of company stock worth $8,037,730 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,970,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,382 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,014,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,359,000 after buying an additional 602,247 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $89,203,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 832.6% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 510,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,301,000 after buying an additional 455,711 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $61,131,000.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

