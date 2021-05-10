Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $170.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.38.

NYSE BFAM traded up $4.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $140.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,862. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.69. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a twelve month low of $97.23 and a twelve month high of $182.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.69, a PEG ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $377.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.48 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 4.35%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David H. Lissy sold 24,890 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.05, for a total transaction of $4,506,334.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,617 shares in the company, valued at $37,770,107.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 6,536 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total transaction of $1,114,388.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,370,387. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,696 shares of company stock valued at $8,037,730 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFAM. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,827,000 after acquiring an additional 18,502 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,537,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

