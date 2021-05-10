Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 374,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24,308 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $23,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BMY. Truist Securities raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.81.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total transaction of $200,270.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,963.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $1,963,802.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,986.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,665 shares of company stock valued at $3,719,073 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,190,758. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $54.07 and a one year high of $67.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -585.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

