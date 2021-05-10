BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $9,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 693 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,314 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHW opened at $287.23 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.99. The company has a market cap of $76.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $176.06 and a 12 month high of $287.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The Sherwin-Williams declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.42%.

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 1,930 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $1,351,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,743,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 1,726 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.87, for a total transaction of $1,228,687.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,466 shares of company stock worth $25,811,540 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $291.33 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $278.67 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.83.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

