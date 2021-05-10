BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $8.37 Million Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 2.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $8,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HCA. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HCA opened at $210.52 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $193.65 and its 200-day moving average is $170.04. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.21 and a 12-month high of $211.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. The firm has a market cap of $69.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. Equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.29%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.10.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.32, for a total transaction of $2,463,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,020,866.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 37,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $7,462,119.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 428,653 shares of company stock valued at $84,076,265 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

