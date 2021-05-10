BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Biogen were worth $7,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIIB. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $274.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.25 and a 52 week high of $363.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.78.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BIIB shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $258.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.57.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

