BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,264 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $10,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Exeter Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.8% during the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.7% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,423,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,905,000 after purchasing an additional 183,821 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 25.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

CL stock opened at $82.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The stock has a market cap of $69.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.73. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $65.54 and a twelve month high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 63.60%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.92.

In other news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $650,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,641.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $35,725.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,465.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,963 shares of company stock valued at $7,256,706 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.