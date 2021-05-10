Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Roth Capital from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 72.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Broadwind from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadwind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

BWEN stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.63. 143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 706,547. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.26. Broadwind has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $12.89. The company has a market capitalization of $79.30 million, a P/E ratio of -75.99 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.10. Broadwind had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadwind will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Broadwind news, Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $85,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 478,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,342,376.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Broadwind by 4,711.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Broadwind by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Broadwind in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors own 40.91% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

