Brokerages Anticipate AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) to Post -$0.26 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) to post ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AudioEye’s earnings. AudioEye reported earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 36.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AudioEye will report full year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AudioEye.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.02. AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 233.53% and a negative net margin of 30.03%. The company had revenue of $5.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 million.

AEYE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AudioEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Maxim Group raised their target price on AudioEye from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

NASDAQ AEYE traded down $1.70 on Wednesday, hitting $18.64. 2,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. AudioEye has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $44.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.16 million, a P/E ratio of -29.59 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.14.

In other news, insider Carr Bettis sold 50,404 shares of AudioEye stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $1,354,859.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 407,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,948,600.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,004 shares of company stock worth $1,897,650. Corporate insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEYE. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in AudioEye by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 848,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,924,000 after acquiring an additional 30,058 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of AudioEye in the fourth quarter worth about $1,797,000. Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AudioEye during the 4th quarter worth about $1,688,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AudioEye by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 10,170 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AudioEye by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

About AudioEye

AudioEye, Inc provides software solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company provides patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

