Brokerages Anticipate GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $269.61 Million

Equities research analysts expect that GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) will post sales of $269.61 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for GDS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $277.35 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $264.13 million. GDS reported sales of $174.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 54.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that GDS will report full year sales of $1.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for GDS.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.34% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on GDS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of GDS from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 538,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,410,000 after purchasing an additional 38,099 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 47,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 8,124 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in GDS by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 618,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,958,000 after buying an additional 327,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in GDS by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDS stock traded down $3.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,900,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,235. GDS has a fifty-two week low of $54.55 and a fifty-two week high of $116.76. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of -136.31 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.87.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

