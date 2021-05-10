Brokerages Anticipate Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) to Post $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. Universal Technical Institute posted earnings of ($0.45) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 117.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.38. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.74. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Universal Technical Institute.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $77.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.85 million. Universal Technical Institute had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 2.66%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UTI shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.45.

Shares of UTI opened at $5.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $188.91 million, a PE ratio of -52.45, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.00. Universal Technical Institute has a twelve month low of $4.47 and a twelve month high of $8.31.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTI. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 18,851 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 31,146 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,991,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,867,000 after acquiring an additional 77,017 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in Universal Technical Institute by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 96,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 52,373 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

