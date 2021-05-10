Brokerages Expect Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $42.55 Million

Analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) will announce $42.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Impinj’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $42.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $42.60 million. Impinj posted sales of $26.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 60.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Impinj will report full year sales of $176.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $176.13 million to $176.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $210.03 million, with estimates ranging from $203.49 million to $219.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Impinj.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $45.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.10 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 30.63% and a negative return on equity of 26.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Impinj from $31.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Impinj from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Impinj from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities raised their price objective on shares of Impinj from $61.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.63.

Impinj stock opened at $51.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -26.59 and a beta of 2.56. Impinj has a 52-week low of $21.05 and a 52-week high of $79.05. The company has a quick ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 8.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.58.

In related news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total value of $75,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 34,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,171.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Oppen Peter H. Van sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $1,765,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,079,360.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,043 shares of company stock worth $1,931,190. Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PI. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,575,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,349,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,736,000 after purchasing an additional 77,460 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 570.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 72,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 62,057 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,778,000 after purchasing an additional 58,930 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 49,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

