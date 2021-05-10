Brokerages Expect Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.07 Million

Equities analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) will announce $27.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $50.00 million and the lowest is $6.20 million. Protagonist Therapeutics reported sales of $6.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 335.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $34.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.80 million to $55.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $34.95 million, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $50.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Protagonist Therapeutics.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.00% and a negative net margin of 252.03%.

PTGX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.22.

In related news, Director Sarah B. Noonberg sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $119,709.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,709. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,744,000 after buying an additional 409,918 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 97.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PTGX opened at $29.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.82 and a 200 day moving average of $24.31. Protagonist Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $32.10.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. It is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PTG-200, an oral, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.