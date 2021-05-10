Brokerages Set Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) PT at $178.50

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $178.50.

Separately, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of ARE stock traded up $1.00 on Monday, hitting $179.14. 470,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 934,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a PE ratio of 41.37, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1-year low of $136.52 and a 1-year high of $181.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $173.54 and its 200 day moving average is $168.15.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). The firm had revenue of $479.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 62.64%.

In related news, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 54,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,883,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Terezia C. Nemeth sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total value of $180,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,191,278.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,675,951. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARE. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 186.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

