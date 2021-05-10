Brokerages Set Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Price Target at $6.50

Shares of Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABUS. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Arbutus Biopharma stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.66. 53,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,248,458. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.66. Arbutus Biopharma has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $9.02. The firm has a market cap of $256.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 3.15.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,307,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,537,285. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,821,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,465,000 after buying an additional 775,713 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,555,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 1,081.6% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 309,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 283,618 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 807.6% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 117,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 104,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNA interference product candidate, which in an ongoing Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial targeted to hepatocytes that inhibits viral replication and reduces various HBV antigens using novel covalently conjugated GalNAc delivery technology; and AB-836, an oral capsid inhibitor that suppresses HBV DNA replication.

