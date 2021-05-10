Brokerages Set CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Target Price at $14.29

Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.29.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Vertical Research upgraded CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded CNH Industrial from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.

Shares of CNH Industrial stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $16.79. The stock had a trading volume of 212,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,529,283. CNH Industrial has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $16.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. The stock has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.12 and a beta of 1.69.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. CNH Industrial had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a $0.131 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

