Brokerages Set Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) PT at $110.25

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.25.

CPRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stephens raised shares of Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total transaction of $25,296,697.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,261,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,345,232.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 2,139 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total transaction of $235,717.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,139 shares in the company, valued at $235,717.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 314,012 shares of company stock worth $34,139,949. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Copart by 130.0% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Copart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Copart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Copart in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Copart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT traded down $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,205. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Copart has a 12 month low of $77.69 and a 12 month high of $130.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a PE ratio of 43.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The firm had revenue of $617.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.64 million. Research analysts anticipate that Copart will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

