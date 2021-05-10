Brokerages Set Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) PT at $140.31

Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $140.31.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Argus downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $123.00 price target (down from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 71.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMB traded up $1.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,822,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,353,836. Kimberly-Clark has a 52-week low of $128.02 and a 52-week high of $160.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.84. The company has a market capitalization of $46.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 66.18%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.