Brokerages Set nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Target Price at $39.33

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.80.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LASR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on nLIGHT from $27.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on nLIGHT from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on nLIGHT from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on nLIGHT from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

In other news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $883,600 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LASR. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nLIGHT during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in nLIGHT by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in nLIGHT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in nLIGHT by 251.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,129 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in nLIGHT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LASR opened at $27.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -37.53 and a beta of 2.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.53 and a 200 day moving average of $32.63. nLIGHT has a 52-week low of $19.74 and a 52-week high of $46.45.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $61.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.87 million. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 13.57%. nLIGHT’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that nLIGHT will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

nLIGHT Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor laser chips, optical fiber in-house, and electrical-optical components.

