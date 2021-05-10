Brokerages Set Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) PT at $40.33

Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.33.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $9.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Scientific Games from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

SGMS stock opened at $56.02 on Friday. Scientific Games has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $60.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.72. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 2.11.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Scientific Games will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Scientific Games by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,763,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,521,000 after buying an additional 387,735 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Scientific Games by 939.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,873,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,041 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Scientific Games during the fourth quarter worth about $91,278,000. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,940,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,491,000 after purchasing an additional 340,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the fourth quarter worth about $63,521,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

