Brokerages Set Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Price Target at $36.10

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.10.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TMHC shares. Barclays increased their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $390,726.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 196,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,095,635.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,025,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total value of $32,586,457.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 182,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,800,248.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,239,749 shares of company stock valued at $39,390,631 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMHC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,835,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3,305.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,025,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,299,000 after acquiring an additional 995,199 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,487,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,273,000 after acquiring an additional 794,495 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,893,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $582,095,000 after buying an additional 780,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter worth about $16,641,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $32.02 on Friday. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1 year low of $12.83 and a 1 year high of $33.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.66. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.81.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 13.00%. Equities research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.