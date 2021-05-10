Brokerages Set Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) Price Target at GBX 792.50

Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 792.50 ($10.35).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 915 ($11.95) target price on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

WKP stock opened at GBX 905.50 ($11.83) on Friday. Workspace Group has a one year low of GBX 472.40 ($6.17) and a one year high of GBX 912 ($11.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.25, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 815.19 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 747.43. The firm has a market cap of £1.64 billion and a PE ratio of -11.93.

Workspace Group Company Profile

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

