Brokerages Set WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Target Price at $132.00

WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $132.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WSPOF shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of WSP Global from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of WSP Global from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of WSP Global from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of WSP Global from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of WSP Global from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of WSPOF traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $106.12. 1,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,782. WSP Global has a fifty-two week low of $59.60 and a fifty-two week high of $106.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.34 and its 200-day moving average is $89.65.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

