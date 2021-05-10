Brokers Issue Forecasts for Antares Pharma, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Antares Pharma in a research report issued on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.02. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Antares Pharma’s FY2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.31.

NASDAQ:ATRS opened at $3.83 on Monday. Antares Pharma has a 1-year low of $2.39 and a 1-year high of $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.87. The firm has a market cap of $646.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.84 and a beta of 1.44.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 16.48%.

In other Antares Pharma news, CEO Robert F. Apple sold 7,278 shares of Antares Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $34,570.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,328,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,061,462.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Garrity sold 50,000 shares of Antares Pharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 274,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,755.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 659,559 shares of company stock valued at $3,238,592 in the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Antares Pharma by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,075,580 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,629,000 after buying an additional 249,427 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 360,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 106,068 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 361,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,174 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 79,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 38,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address unmet needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercialize novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

