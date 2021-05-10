Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Sets New 52-Week High at $7.62

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.62 and last traded at $7.39, with a volume of 1264 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.32.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BKD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.04. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.06). Brookdale Senior Living had a net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 34.34%. Analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 29.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

About Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD)

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs), Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

