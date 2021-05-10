Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) (NYSE:BIP)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$79.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities increased their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to C$59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

TSE:BIP.UN traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$64.94. 143,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,525. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$67.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$65.59. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a twelve month low of C$52.77 and a twelve month high of C$69.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 93.93.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

