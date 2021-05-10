Brooktree Capital Management Trims Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Brooktree Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 67.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,327 shares during the quarter. Brooktree Capital Management’s holdings in Novartis were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,657,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,532,000 after purchasing an additional 319,803 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,669,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,950,000 after purchasing an additional 29,894 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,808,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,253,000 after buying an additional 263,445 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,796,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,056,000 after buying an additional 64,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,674,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,093,000 after buying an additional 132,070 shares during the last quarter. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NVS traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $88.01. The company had a trading volume of 11,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981,191. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $77.04 and a fifty-two week high of $98.52. The company has a market capitalization of $201.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.87 and its 200 day moving average is $88.55.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $12.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

NVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

