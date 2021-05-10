Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 2,686 CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in CarMax by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. grew its position in shares of CarMax by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of CarMax by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of CarMax by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CarMax by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total transaction of $24,337,726.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 392,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,546,231.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KMX has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Global Securities lowered CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Stephens boosted their price objective on CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.21.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $129.99 on Monday. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.72 and a fifty-two week high of $138.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. CarMax had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

