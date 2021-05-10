Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 100,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $452,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 58,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA RWO opened at $50.55 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.15. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $34.01 and a 12-month high of $50.61.

About SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

Read More: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.