Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $162,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 377,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,116,000 after purchasing an additional 112,928 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 52,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 13,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $34.14 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.18. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $20.72 and a 52 week high of $34.14.

