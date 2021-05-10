Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $476,000 Position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 7.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 20,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,614,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 48,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF stock opened at $98.59 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.66. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $66.44 and a 1 year high of $99.62.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

See Also: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.