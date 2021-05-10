Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 928 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 928 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 33,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 180,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,023,000 after purchasing an additional 9,186 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 188,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,065,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth $1,556,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 401,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000,000 after purchasing an additional 22,763 shares during the last quarter. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ED. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI cut Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.33.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $78.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.56 and a 52 week high of $83.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 70.94%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

