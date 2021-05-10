Buckley Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,630 Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 6,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Newmont by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 113,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,770,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co bought a new stake in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,301,000. Granite Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,834,000. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its position in Newmont by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 41,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newmont stock opened at $67.33 on Monday. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $52.33 and a one year high of $72.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.14.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. Sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 2,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $123,524.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,774,170.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $314,304.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,825 shares in the company, valued at $17,199,779.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,762 shares of company stock valued at $2,488,905. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Fundamental Research dropped their price objective on Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Newmont has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.92.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

