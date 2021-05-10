Buckley Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 33,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Anthem by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 218,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Anthem during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Anthem by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Anthem by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ANTM opened at $396.57 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $368.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $326.54. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.10 and a 52 week high of $397.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $97.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Anthem’s payout ratio is 23.25%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ANTM. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $305.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.62.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total transaction of $20,777,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,544 shares in the company, valued at $20,792,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total transaction of $690,587.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

